C&C Development

Principal

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Recognized for its commitment to quality affordable housing, C&C Development is led by principal Todd Cottle. Since 1995, the firm has developed a portfolio of 40 communities for families and seniors across Southern California. Cottle oversees a vertically integrated model that includes a general contracting company and property management, ensuring cost control and quality. He embraces public-private partnerships to strengthen communities, recently breaking ground on the Lincoln Avenue Apartments in Buena Park, a project supported by an $8-million grant from CalOptima Health. He is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University and USC. Cottle’s firm recently opened The Meadows Senior Apartments in Lake Forest, a new, 65-unit affordable housing community for residents 62 and older.