Western Alliance Bank

Managing Director of Institutional Commercial Real Estate Finance, California

Banks/Lenders

Todd Popovich is managing director of institutional commercial real estate finance for Western Alliance Bank’s California operations, where he joined in September 2025 to lead the bank’s institutional group in a key growth market. He serves sponsors with bridge and interim financing for acquisitions, ground-up construction, repositioning and adaptive reuse, adding two senior hires this year.

Across 31 years, Popovich has originated over $20 billion in debt through more than 500 financings, lending through the dot-com bust, the global financial crisis and the pandemic and building multi-decade client relationships on consistency through every cycle. He has served more than a decade on the City of Hope Executive Board of the Los Angeles Real Estate & Construction Council and guest lectures at USC.