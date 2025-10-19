Axos Bank

SVP, Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Lending

Banks/Lenders

Recognized for his ability to structure creative and complex transactions, Tony Park co-manages the commercial real estate lending division at Axos Bank. He oversees a national platform and was instrumental in growing three core business units that expanded the bank’s capabilities into new sectors. Park’s recent work includes an $84.5-million term loan for a portfolio of travel centers, which featured an accordion of up to $115.5 million and required navigating a layered guarantor structure. A graduate of USC’s Master’s in Real Estate Development program, he is known for his results-driven leadership and for mentoring emerging credit professionals within the bank. Park also led a $200-million guidance facility to Phoenix Investors for the financing of industrial assets used for manufacturing, data storage and distribution.

