The Klabin Company

Principal

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Principal at The Klabin Company Tyler Rollema handles industrial leasing and sales alongside tenant and landlord representation across the South Bay. He began on Coldwell Banker Commercial’s industrial team in Long Beach in 2012, working smaller buildings along the I-605 corridor before joining Klabin in 2016 to compete for larger assignments.

Rollema represents several major landowners near the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, selling multiple land parcels and establishing himself as a source for future port-adjacent transactions. He partners with Matt Stringfellow on business generation and holds leadership positions within the CORFAC International network. In Spring 2026, he represented Columbia Container Lines in a 68-month lease on a 156,096-square-foot Fullerton property valued above $13.6 million, months after closing the buy side of a $123-million Torrance industrial sale.