Partner, Infrastructure Group

Professional Services Advisors

A partner in Nossaman’s Infrastructure Group, Yukiko Kojima offers clients a unique experience with alternative delivery strategies for large-scale projects. Her deep knowledge is rooted in her work in Canada’s mature P3 market before joining Nossaman. She co-authored the firm’s model social infrastructure P3 legislation and is rated nationally and globally by Chambers in the field of P3s. Kojima advises public agencies on innovative methods for developing major infrastructure, with current projects including advising the City of Los Angeles on its Convention Center expansion. A former national board member of the Design-Build Institute of America, she was a leader on the Nossaman team that advised Maryland on its first transit P3 project, the $3.4-billion Purple Line Light Rail.

