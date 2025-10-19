(Soli)

Suffolk

General Manager, San Diego

General Contractors

Recognized for his people-centric leadership, Zach Hammond was selected to return to San Diego as general manager for Suffolk in 2020. He began his career in the company’s Career Start program and was instrumental in establishing Suffolk’s original San Diego office in 2012. Today, Hammond is a key part of the company’s goal to become a top-five builder in California by 2028, leading high-profile projects like the 16-story Union Tower affordable housing project. He is active in the community, serving on the board of the Downtown San Diego Partnership and leading volunteer efforts with the San Diego Food Bank. Hammond recently oversaw the complex renovation of a historic Navy commissary into the 32,000-square-foot Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center.

