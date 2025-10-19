Priority Capital Advisory

Founder & President

Banks/Lenders

Zachary Streit, founder and president of Priority Capital Advisory, leads the sourcing, structuring and execution of debt and equity placements for commercial real estate projects across the Western U.S. In 16 months, he has propelled the firm into a leading boutique capital markets firm, closing 23 financings totaling over $550 million, with a current pipeline of $300 million. Streit arranges senior debt, mezzanine loans and joint venture equity for ground-up, value-add and workforce housing developments. With two decades of multifaceted CRE investment and advisory experience, he has successfully closed more than $5 billion in financings throughout his career.