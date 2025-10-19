Zoltan Pali, FAIA

SPF:architects

Founder & Design Principal

Shaping some of Southern California’s most iconic cultural landmarks as the founder and design principal of SPF:architects, Zoltan Pali is respected for his elegant approach rooted in California modernism. For over 40 years, he has championed timeless, context-driven design, leading projects such as the transformation of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and the restoration of the 1931 Warner Grand Theatre. Pali’s recent work includes the design of the Wonder Bridge in Lost Hills, a critical piece of infrastructure reconnecting a community separated by a highway. He is also shaping a more resilient approach to reconstruction in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires by developing a repeatable framework for fire-resistant home design. Pali’s career includes serving as construction management for the renovation and expansion of the Getty Villa Museum in Malibu.

