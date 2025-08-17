(Nicolette Jackson Pownall Photog)

Founder & CEO

Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti

Personal Injury

As the founder of his own firm, Adrianos Facchetti has built a personal injury practice rooted in fairness, resilience and advocacy. Adopted as an infant and shaped by humble beginnings, he founded his firm in 2006, determined to stand up for victims of negligence. Since then, Facchetti has continued to develop his skills, handling multiple kinds of cases with great success, including auto crashes, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, trucking accidents, premises liability and police misconduct cases. He recently secured a $500,000 policy limit settlement after stepping into a case just before trial. A UCLA and Pepperdine Law graduate, he is an AV Preeminent-rated attorney and a Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Star. Outside of litigation, Facchetti serves as a Burbank Transportation Commissioner and provides pro bono adoption services through the Alliance for Children’s Rights.