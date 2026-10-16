Partner & Trial Attorney

Mendez & Sanchez, APC

Personal Injury

Partner and Trial Attorney at Mendez & Sanchez, APC Alex David Guerrero represents families in catastrophic injury, traumatic brain injury, wrongful death and commercial-truck cases. He spent 17 years defending corporations and insurers, six of them as a partner at one of the largest firms in Los Angeles, and now uses that knowledge to anticipate defense strategy before it surfaces. Guerrero took over an infant wrongful death case that had stalled for roughly 10 years and settled it for $5 million. He turned a $30,000 insurance offer for a 12-year-old with Post-Concussive Syndrome into a multi-million-dollar verdict, and his recent results include an $8-million settlement and a $7-million hit-and-run recovery, part of identified settlements totaling at least $23.9 million. He lectured at Trial Lawyers University in June 2026.