Alexander Mardirossian

Attorney

Amadian Mardirossian Legal, APC

Personal Injury

Alexander Mardirossian is the founder of Amadian Mardirossian Legal, APC, where he represents individuals in personal injury, civil litigation, lemon law and traffic ticket matters. He earned dual bachelor’s degrees in sociology and chemistry from the University of California, Irvine, then completed his law degree at Southwestern Law School in 2015. In 2017, Mardirossian established the firm to build a practice centered on client needs and focused on the best outcomes for the people he represents. In 11 years of practice, he has built a reputation as a trusted advocate in the legal community. Recognizing the stress and uncertainty a legal dispute brings, he guides clients through each stage of the process with diligence, compassion and personalized attention.