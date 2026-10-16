Co-Founding Partner & Trial Attorney

Narain Maclear LLP

Product Liability

As the co-founding partner of Narain Maclear LLP, Amy Maclear launched the firm with Sabrina Narain on Jan. 1, 2026, to defend automakers against California’s growing volume of consumer warranty claims. The firm uses technology, data-driven strategy and disciplined staffing to cut case volume, cost and court congestion. Previously a partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP and Gordon & Rees LLP, Maclear handled high-exposure automotive matters. She regularly serves as coordinating counsel on multi-firm dockets, building repeatable litigation strategies that narrow claims early and discourage meritless filings. She also defends transportation companies in personal injury cases and commercial disputes involving fraud and fiduciary-duty claims with significant punitive-damages exposure. A frequent speaker on automotive litigation trends and reform, Maclear has earned five consecutive Super Lawyers Rising Stars selections.