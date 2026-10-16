Partner

Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack

Personal Injury

Andrew M. Jacobson is a partner at Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack, representing clients in complex civil litigation, wildland fire cases, insurance bad faith and catastrophic personal injury matters. He has helped recover close to $300 million for wildfire-affected homeowners, including in the Sayre Fire and Wine Country Fires litigation, and represents thousands of homeowners affected by the Aliso Canyon Gas Leak as part of the Plaintiff Steering Committee. Jacobson has secured significant trial verdicts in wrongful death cases, including a top 50 California verdict, and serves as trial counsel against cigarette manufacturers in Florida. A Los Angeles native, he earned his J.D. from UCLA School of Law and his B.A. magna cum laude from UCLA. He is a fellow of the American Board of Trial Advocates.