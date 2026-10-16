Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP

Family Law

Named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers list from 2024 to 2026, Anne N. Slusser is a partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP. She joined the firm in 2002 and made partner in 2012. Slusser handles high-conflict custody, domestic violence, complex divorce, spousal and child support, paternity and prenuptial matters for entertainers, athletes and executives. Over the past two years, she has resolved multimillion-dollar asset divisions for entertainment figures and business owners through mediation and litigation. Her recent docket also includes juvenile matters handled with discretion. Slusser mentors young attorneys, takes on pro bono cases for vulnerable Los Angeles families and volunteers as a judge. She has been selected to Super Lawyers every year since 2019 and to Best Lawyers in America for 2025 and 2026.

