Anthony Nguyen is a shareholder at Shegerian & Associates and one of the country’s most accomplished plaintiff-side employment trial lawyers, with a reputation built on record-breaking verdicts and high-impact litigation. In 2021, he helped secure a $155.4-million whistleblower verdict against Farmers Insurance - one of the largest in U.S. employment law history - and in 2024, contributed to a $33.5-million judgment in Rudnicki v. Farmers alongside more than $35 million in settlements. Nguyen’s accolades include Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers (2017-2024) and recognition by the Daily Journal as a Top Labor and Employment Lawyer in 2024. He is an active member of CELA, CAALA, NAPABA and VABASC and regularly lectures at legal conferences, mentoring young trial lawyers while continuing to deliver exceptional courtroom results.