Arnold C. Wang, partner at Arias Sanguinetti, is a highly regarded trial lawyer known for his work in class actions, complex litigation, toxic torts and personal injury. With over two decades of experience, he has secured multi-million-dollar settlements for communities impacted by environmental negligence, including recent class actions involving hazardous dust and noxious odors in San Diego and Orange County. Wang’s advocacy has led to both substantial compensation - nearly $2 million in Riley v. Superior Ready Mix and $1.25 million in Rad v. All American Asphalt - as well as facility shutdowns and operational reforms. Recognized as CAOC’s 2021 Consumer Attorney of the Year and repeatedly named a Super Lawyer, he is known for delivering justice in complex, high-impact litigation.

