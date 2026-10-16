Attorney at Law

Matevosian Law, APC

Personal Injury

As founder and managing attorney of Matevosian Law, APC, Arthur George Matevosian leads a Los Angeles firm focused on personal injury, insurance disputes and catastrophic loss claims. His caseload includes motor vehicle collisions, traumatic brain and spinal injuries, premises liability, wrongful death and high-value property losses. He concentrates on policy-limit negotiations, complex coverage disputes with major carriers and uninsured and underinsured motorist claims. That focus has produced policy-limit recoveries in cases insurers initially denied or minimized, along with full compensation on multi-party claims involving overlapping primary and excess policies. Outside his caseload, Matevosian mentors young professionals entering the legal field and advises individuals on insurance and consumer rights. Over the past two years, he has overseen multiple six-figure settlements involving catastrophic orthopedic injuries, disputed liability and contested impact defenses.