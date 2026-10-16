Ash Bhargava

Founding Partner

WorkRight Law

Labor & Employment

Founding Partner of WorkRight Law Ash Bhargava has spent nearly two decades litigating wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, whistleblower and wage-and-hour claims. He tries individual and class matters in California state and federal courts for workers in healthcare, hospitality, transportation, fitness, manufacturing and retail. Bhargava presses meal and rest break violations, impermissible rounding and unpaid minimum wage and overtime claims against employers whose resources dwarf the workers bringing them. His grasp of insurance coverage and corporate litigation strategy shapes what he demands in every negotiation. That knowledge came from the other side of the table: Before founding the firm, he was a partner at an Am Law 100 firm defending some of the most dominant employers in the country.