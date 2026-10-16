Byron J. Abron

Managing Trial Lawyer

Abron Law, P.C.

Personal Injury

Byron “B.J.” Abron is the managing trial lawyer at Abron Law, P.C., a Beverly Hills civil trial firm representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, premises liability and police brutality cases. His referral-driven model has produced more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements. Abron won an $8.57-million jury verdict in Gomez-Garcia v. Gallegos in 2025, confirmed by TopVerdict.com as Riverside County’s largest motor vehicle verdict of the year, then took three more seven-figure verdicts in 2026 from Fresno to San Diego, including a $9,180,171.09 verdict in Downtown Los Angeles in June. He mentors inner-city youth, holds an ownership stake in the education platform Knowlej and delivered the plaintiff’s closing in an ABOTA mock trial before roughly 210 LAUSD students at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in April 2026.

