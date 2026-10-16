Junior Partner

Miracle Mile Law Group, LLP

Labor & Employment

Caitlyn Handy is a junior partner at Miracle Mile Law Group, LLP, litigating discrimination, harassment, retaliation, whistleblower, disability-accommodation and wrongful-termination claims for California employees. She took a leading role in Joven v. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, building the record of discovery misconduct that included real-time text coaching of deponents and destruction of electronically stored information. The court tentatively ordered terminating sanctions against the defendant, an outcome the Daily Journal covered. Handy’s practice concentrates on high-stakes discovery disputes, dispositive motions and appellate advocacy, and she has helped litigate cases producing multiple seven-figure recoveries. She joined the appellate team that won Kruitbosch v. Bakersfield Recovery Services in 2025, a decision certified for partial publication that now guides harassment claims under California law.