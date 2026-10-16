Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn, LLP

Personal Injury

Casey R. Johnson is a partner at Aitken Aitken Cohn, LLP, handling vehicle negligence, premises liability, product liability, sexual assault and insurance bad faith matters. He resolved Cingari v. Farmers Insurance for $6.15 million after the Court of Appeal reversed summary judgment for the insurer, and in March 2025 settled a confidential Inland Empire collision case for $19.5 million. Johnson now represents five families who lost homes in the Eaton Fire. He serves the profession through the American Association for Justice, the Western Trial Lawyers Association and the Public Law Center, and as president-elect of Consumer Attorneys of California he testifies before legislative committees in Sacramento.