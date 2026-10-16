Associate Attorney

Soho Law Firm

Labor & Employment

Chloe Shad is an associate attorney at Soho Law Firm, practicing employment law and representing employees in pre-litigation matters involving retaliation, discrimination, harassment and wage and hour violations. In less than two years of practice, she has managed more than 350 active employment matters and secured more than $5.3 million in pre-litigation settlements, achieving the highest total settlement amount at her firm. Known for her calm, strategic approach to high-pressure negotiations, Shad evaluates claims, drafts demand letters and represents clients at mediations and settlement conferences. Beyond her practice, she volunteers with A New Way of Life Reentry Project, helping formerly incarcerated individuals with expungements to remove barriers to employment and housing. Her advocacy and sound judgment mark her as a rising attorney in employment law.