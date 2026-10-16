Managing Partner

Villasenor Law

Personal Injury

As managing partner of Villasenor Law, Christopher A. Villasenor has practiced law in San Diego for more than three decades. He founded the firm in 2002 after starting his career defending personal injury claims for insurers, experience he now uses to anticipate carrier tactics. His practice emphasizes uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, and he has served as lead trial counsel in about 30 civil matters. Villasenor also acts as outside general counsel to established San Diego businesses and leads a group in ProVisors, the regional professional referral network. Recently, he recovered $526,166 for a young client with a traumatic brain injury in a disputed-liability crash. His earlier results include a $2-million motorcycle collision recovery in 2023 and a medical malpractice recovery of $3.15 million.

