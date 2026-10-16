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Courtney E. Rowley

Portrait of Courtney E. Rowley

Trial Attorney
Trial Lawyers for Justice
Personal Injury

Having co-led litigation that produced a $100-million verdict against Monsanto, Courtney E. Rowley is a trial attorney at Trial Lawyers for Justice and owner of The Rowley Law Firm. The January 2025 verdict came in one of several trials for more than 150 people exposed to PCBs at Washington’s Sky Valley Education Center. In 2025, Rowley helped win a $48-million verdict for former students abused in a California school district. That December, in a case she co-counseled, a Washington jury awarded more than $8 million to a patient dropped from an operating table and his wife. She co-founded Trial By Woman, a nonprofit supporting women in law, and has taught trial advocacy for more than 15 years. The Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles named Rowley its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year.

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