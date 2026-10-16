Partner

Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack

Personal Injury

Daniel G. Whalen is a partner at Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack, representing victims of wildfires, defective products and insurance bad faith. A member of the firm since 1986, he has significant published opinions including McDonald v. Southern Pacific Transportation Company on juror misconduct. His Fogel v. Farmers Group, Inc. class action, involving an insurer’s attorneys-in-fact, affected millions of policyholders nationwide and produced what The Reporter called the top settlement of 2011. In 2014, Whalen and the firm recovered damages for more than 200 victims from Southern California Edison in what was then the largest loss of homes due to fire in Los Angeles history. He has been selected as a Southern California Super Lawyer in 2005, 2013 and 2014, with recognition in Los Angeles Magazine, The Recorder, Lawdragon and the National Law Journal.

