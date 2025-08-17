Founder

DK Law

Personal Injury

Daniel Kim is founder of DK Law, a personal injury firm specializing exclusively in motor vehicle accidents. Since establishing the practice in 2015, he and his team have recovered over $300 million for clients. The firm provides aggressive, client-centered representation for victims of car, truck, motorcycle and rideshare incidents. A graduate of Chapman University’s law school, Kim began his legal career in the U.S. Army JAG Corps. He holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for the highest level of legal skill and ethics. In 2023, he earned the organization’s Platinum Client Champion Award, an honor reserved for less than 1% of attorneys. He is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and The National Trial Lawyers’ Top 40 Under 40.