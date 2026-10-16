Trial Lawyer

Kramer Trial Lawyers

Personal Injury

With more than 10 of California’s top verdicts in recent years, Daniel Kramer is a trial lawyer and founder of Kramer Trial Lawyers, the Los Angeles firm he launched in 2020. He secured verdicts of $12.62 million for an electrician injured by a defective roof hatch and $11 million for a pedestrian struck in a crosswalk. In Butler v. County of San Bernardino, jurors found the county 100% at fault and returned a $6-million verdict. Kramer sits on the Consumer Attorneys of California Board of Governors and the executive committee of the American Board of Trial Advocates’ Los Angeles Chapter. An adjunct professor at Southwestern Law School, he created the ABOTA-LAUSD Mock Trial Program, which has introduced hundreds of students to civil jury trials.