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David Bryan Garcia

David Bryan Garcia

Partner
Kiesel Law LLP
Personal Injury

David Bryan Garcia is a partner at Kiesel Law LLP, practicing catastrophic personal injury, product liability, wrongful death and elder abuse law. Licensed in California, Arizona and Nevada, he handles matters that cross state lines for clients facing manufacturers, public entities and institutional defendants. Garcia and partner Paul Kiesel brought a products liability case over the past two years that produced a significant settlement and forced a national recall by a major manufacturer. The two also sued a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy who drove 121 miles per hour in fog, causing a collision that killed one person and severely injured another. Garcia was elected to the California Young Lawyers Association early in his career and later joined the State Bar’s Law Practice Management and Technology section. He now serves on the Los Angeles County Bar’s Networking Committee.

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