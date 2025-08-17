Attorney

Merlin Law Group

Toxic Torts

Derek Chaiken brings 17 years of experience to Merlin Law Group, where he focuses on property insurance and toxic tort litigation. Known for securing millions for homeowners and businesses, he represents clients in complex insurance disputes arising from fires, vandalism and catastrophic losses. Chaiken’s recent successes include a $4.5-million settlement for a warehouse fire loss and a $2.5-million recovery for an apartment building damaged by fire. He is recognized for handling negligence claims against insurance brokers, as well as bad faith and breach of contract matters. He serves as general counsel for PCAPIA and is a frequent speaker on insurance law and ethics. A graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Chaiken also supports community sports and youth programs through his work with AYSO.

