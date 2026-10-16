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Dylan Ruga

Portrait of Dylan Ruga

Partner & Trial Lawyer
Stalwart Law Group
Product Liability

Dylan Ruga is a partner and trial lawyer at Stalwart Law Group, specializing in complex litigation. He has been recognized as a Southern California “Super Lawyer” every year from 2009 to 2025, an honor awarded to no more than 2.5% of lawyers in California. Ruga is also certified by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization as a legal malpractice specialist, a distinction held by fewer than one-tenth of 1% of Los Angeles County lawyers. His notable results include a $10-million settlement in a premises liability case against the City of Burbank, an $8-million products liability settlement and a confidential settlement as lead counsel in a defective vehicle design case against Jaguar Land Rover North America.

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