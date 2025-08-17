Founding Partner

Soho Law Firm

Edmond Sasooness is the founding partner of Soho Law Firm, where he leads a dynamic employment and personal injury practice focused on protecting the rights of workers and injury victims across California. Since founding the firm in Los Angeles, he has focused on representing clients in cases involving workplace discrimination, wrongful termination, wage disputes and catastrophic injury. Licensed in both California and Arizona, Sasooness is eligible to practice in 42 states, hav- ing passed the Uniform Bar Examination after earning his J.D. from New York Law School. He began his career at leading employment and personal injury firms, gaining hands-on trial experience before launching his own practice. A 2024-2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star, he now leads a growing litigation team that takes on complex statutory, regulatory and common law claims.

