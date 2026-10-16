Edwin Aiwazian

Chief Executive Officer

Lawyers for Justice, P.C.

Labor & Employment

Edwin Aiwazian is the chief executive officer of Lawyers for Justice, P.C., a firm he founded in 2011 and has since built into a multi-state practice handling class actions, complex litigation and catastrophic injury matters. He litigates wage and hour violations, workplace discrimination, consumer fraud and unfair business practices against major national and global corporations. Courts have appointed Aiwazian class counsel in more than 85 cases, certifying classes across banking, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and healthcare. He expanded the firm into Washington and New York over the past two years and integrated AI-driven intake technology to widen client access. Named to Top 50 Lawyers in America for 2026, he leads a firm that has handled more than 1,000 class action matters and helped recover over $1.5 billion for tens of thousands of workers and consumers.