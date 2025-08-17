Trial Lawyer

Elizabeth Teixeira is a trial lawyer at Stalwart Law Group who represents plaintiffs in medical malpractice, personal injury, medical device liability and wrongful death cases. She is known for guiding clients and their families through the emotional process of sharing how their lives have been permanently affected by injury or loss. Her compassionate approach to proving damages has resulted in life- changing verdicts and settlements, including $13 million in a wrongful death case and multiple multimillion-dollar results involving brain injuries from dental implant surgeries. With 17 years of experience, Teixeira has been repeatedly recognized by peers and legal organizations, including the Southern California Super Lawyers list and The National Trial Lawyers Top 100. She has also received multiple Outstanding Trial Advocate awards from the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego, reflecting her consistent success.

