Partner

Foley & Lardner LLP

Product Liability

Erik Swanholt is a partner at Foley & Lardner LLP and chair of the firm’s Consumer Products Practice Group, where he advises manufacturers, distributors and retailers on product compliance, safety and litigation. With 27 years of legal experience, he is known for guiding clients through the full product lifecycle - from regulatory strategy and labeling to recall management and class action defense. Swanholt has led successful representations for major brands such as Britax, Del Monte and Coty Inc., resolving complex product liability and false advertising claims. Recognized by Super Lawyers and The Legal 500, he also serves on the board of governors for the Association of Business Trial Lawyers. In addition to his corporate practice, he has provided pro bono services through Bet Tzedek and Public Counsel and received multiple honors for public services.

