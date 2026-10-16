Ernest Baello

Partner

Moradi Neufer LLP

Personal Injury

Ernest Baello is a partner at Moradi Neufer LLP and a certified family law specialist handling divorce, custody, support, property division and domestic violence matters throughout California. Across more than 15 years, he has represented hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth clients in cases involving closely held businesses, equity compensation and contested parenting disputes. Baello worked as a software developer for the National Center for Supercomputing Applications before law, and that analytical training shapes how he traces assets and tests business valuations. Taking over a long-running divorce midstream, he cut a client’s potential equalizing payment from more than $1 million to $250,000. The Los Angeles Business Journal published his February 2026 opinion article on mediation in complex divorces. He also has earned Super Lawyers recognition in 2024, 2025 and 2026.