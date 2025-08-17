Founding Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers

Family Law

As founding partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, Felicia R. Meyers is a seasoned trial attorney with over 30 years of experience navigating complex family law litigation. Her courtroom work includes the pivotal appellate case J.M. v. G.H., which upheld a mother’s right to relocate internationally with her child. Meyers also led a nationally recognized case securing visitation rights for the parents of a brain-damaged woman whose ex-husband had barred access to her children. Since co-founding the all-women firm in 2000, she has helped build a powerhouse team of 25 attorneys known for resolving difficult custody and divorce matters. She has been recognized by Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 and the Daily Journal, and is a former chair of the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s Family Law Section.