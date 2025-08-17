Partner

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Personal Injury

At Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP, partner Geoffrey S. Wells serves as president of Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), spearheading advocacy efforts to protect consumer rights and access to justice state- wide. Under his leadership, CAOC has championed legislative updates such as Assembly Bill 1755 to streamline California’s Lemon Law process, balancing consumer protection with industry concerns. As one of the state’s top trial lawyers, Wells has secured over 250 multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, including a $36.1-million jury verdict in Escamilla v. Durham School Services, a $26-million total settlement for victims of the Santa Monica Farmers Market crash and recent wins such as $3.65 million for a cyclist struck by a distracted delivery driver and $2.5 million for a father and son injured in a transformer explosion.

