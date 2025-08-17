Attorney

Abelian Law Firm

Personal Injury

Gohar Abelian focuses on personal injury litigation and client ad- Gohar Abelian leads Abelian Law Firm, where she vocacy. With seven years of legal experience, she has grown her firm into a respected personal injury practice known for a 98% success rate and $165 million in verdicts and settlements between 2023 and 2025. She recently secured a $2.5-million settlement for an injured client. Abelian has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star (2022-2025) and a Best Lawyers’ “Ones to Watch” 2025. Active in CAALA, the Women’s Law Association of Los Angeles and the Armenian Bar Association, she also launched a Spanish-speaking legal services department to improve access to justice for underserved communities in Los Angeles.