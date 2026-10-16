Senior Partner

Quill & Arrow, LLP

Product Liability

Gregory Sogoyan is a senior partner at Quill & Arrow, LLP, focusing on consumer protection (“lemon law”) and personal injury. He has successfully litigated thousands of cases on behalf of consumers, taking on major automakers. Sogoyan has secured over $10 million for clients, often obtaining the maximum recovery allowed under the lemon law. Known for detail-driven preparation from inception through trial, he zealously advocates for consumers facing manufacturers who fight to deny them what they are owed under the law. He also represents clients in automobile accidents, slip-and-fall incidents and catastrophic injury cases. Sogoyan graduated from Southwestern University School of Law after earning a degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is licensed to practice in all California state courts and the U.S. District Court.