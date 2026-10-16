Trial Attorney

Trial Lawyers for Justice

Personal Injury

Among the youngest trial lawyers ever admitted to the American Board of Trial Advocates, Henry Peacor is a trial attorney at Trial Lawyers for Justice. He represents vulnerable clients against powerful defendants nationwide. Licensed in California, Iowa and Washington, Peacor appears in other jurisdictions through pro hac vice admission. He has tried cases since the start of his career and is known for winning difficult matters on short notice. He spends time with clients and their families to understand how an injury affects daily life, then translates those losses for jurors. Peacor teaches trial skills as a lead faculty member of the Trial By Human program alongside Nick Rowley and Courtney Rowley. His honors include the 2023 Ventura County Trial Lawyer of the Year Award.