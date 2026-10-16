Hossein F Berenji

Founder & Lead Attorney

Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group

Family Law

Hossein F. Berenji is the founder and lead attorney of Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group, where for more than two decades he has handled high-net-worth dissolutions, interstate custody disputes, domestic violence proceedings and international asset tracing. In one ongoing dissolution, his tracing of assets held in jurisdictions outside the Hague Convention uncovered undisclosed foreign bank accounts, business interests and real property and produced more than $775,000 in attorney’s fee awards. Another investigation established a spouse’s hidden foreign income, prompting the court to terminate long-term support and reject foreign dowry claims. Berenji writes on artificial intelligence, digital evidence and creator assets for the Daily Journal and National Law Review. In 2026, he established a $25,000 scholarship at Loyola Law School to draw new attorneys into family law practice.