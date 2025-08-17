Partner

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Personal Injury

Ivan Puchalt is a partner at Girardi | Boone | Weinberg and one of California’s most accomplished trial lawyers in personal injury and employment law. With 18 years of experience and a consistent record of courtroom victories, he has secured numerous seven- and eight-figure verdicts in high-stakes whistleblower, catastrophic injury and public safety cases. In the past year alone, Puchalt has won seven consecutive jury trials, including a $39.5-million verdict in a wrongful termination and whistleblower case against UC Regents and an $11.2-million premises liability verdict against Nor-Cal Beverage. Named a Top Plaintiff Lawyer by the Daily Journal in 2024, he has also been honored by Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers for over a decade.