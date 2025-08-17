Founding Attorney

C&B Law Group, LLP

Personal Injury

Jack Bazerkanian is the founding attorney of C&B Law Group, LLP, where he represents clients in personal injury and employment law cases across California. Admitted to the bar in 2014, he has built a reputation for securing high-value settlements, including a recent $3-million recovery for a car accident victim and $950,000 in a wrongful termination case. Bazerkanian is recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star (2019-2025) for his results and dedication. A graduate of Loyola Law School, he is active in CAALA, CAOC, AAJ and CELA. Beyond his legal work, he supports local youth programs and community initiatives. Known for his client-first approach, Bazerkanian focuses on delivering justice for those facing challenging legal battles against insurers, employers and public entities.