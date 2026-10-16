Partner

Midtown Law Group LLP

Labor & Employment

Jade Brewster is a partner at Midtown Law Group LLP in Los Angeles, focusing on labor & employment and personal injury matters. She began her career on the defense side, representing employers in complex workplace disputes involving discrimination, harassment and wage-and-hour claims at prominent national firms. Brewster later co-founded Midtown Law Group LLP, transitioning to plaintiffs’ work and drawing on her defense-side experience to anticipate strategy and advocate for employees and injured individuals. She also serves as a mediator and contributes to the profession through scholarship, having served on the UCLA Law Review. She has been recognized by Super Lawyers Rising Stars and Best Lawyers. Brewster earned her J.D. from UCLA School of Law and graduated with highest honors from The University of Texas at Austin.

