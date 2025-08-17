Co-Founder & CEO

J&Y Law

Personal Injury

Jason Javaheri, co-founder and CEO of J&Y Law, oversees one of California’s leading personal injury firms, known for securing high-value results in complex cases. Since co-founding the firm in 2010, he has helped grow J&Y into a statewide presence, representing victims of catastrophic injury, elder abuse, wrongful death and premises liability. Javaheri’s litigation approach emphasizes thorough investigations, narrative control and maximizing compensation while protecting the client’s well-being. Recent highlights include a $1.15-million settlement for a severely injured worker and a nearly $1-million recovery for a motorcycle accident victim. A graduate of Loyola Law School, he is known for advancing innovative strategies that influence statewide standards in injury litigation. Javaheri’s results have strengthened client protections and raised expectations for ethical conduct in personal injury practice.