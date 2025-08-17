Partner

PARRIS Law Firm

Personal Injury

Jason P. Fowler is a seasoned trial lawyer and partner at PARRIS Law Firm, where he represents clients in personal injury, product liability, class action and environmental litigation. Over his 20-year career, he has earned a reputation for tackling complex, high-stakes cases against major corporations, government entities and insurers. Fowler’s meticulous approach to accident reconstruction, medical evidence and technical analysis has helped secure numerous seven- and eight- figure recoveries, including $32.5 million for victims of a multi-vehicle collision, $19.5 million for a bicyclist struck by a Jeep Wrangler, $8.1 million for a traumatic brain injury victim and $6.9 million in a head-on collision case. His recent work includes representing communities affected by environmental hazards and advocating for safer roadway designs in California cities, contributing to policy reforms aimed at preventing future injuries.