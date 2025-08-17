Advertisement

Jason P. Fowler

A portrait of Jason P. Fowler

Partner

PARRIS Law Firm

Personal Injury

Jason P. Fowler is a seasoned trial lawyer and partner at PARRIS Law Firm, where he represents clients in personal injury, product liability, class action and environmental litigation. Over his 20-year career, he has earned a reputation for tackling complex, high-stakes cases against major corporations, government entities and insurers. Fowler’s meticulous approach to accident reconstruction, medical evidence and technical analysis has helped secure numerous seven- and eight- figure recoveries, including $32.5 million for victims of a multi-vehicle collision, $19.5 million for a bicyclist struck by a Jeep Wrangler, $8.1 million for a traumatic brain injury victim and $6.9 million in a head-on collision case. His recent work includes representing communities affected by environmental hazards and advocating for safer roadway designs in California cities, contributing to policy reforms aimed at preventing future injuries.

Advertisement