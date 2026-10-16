Founding Partner

Quantum Law Group LLP

Personal Injury

Jonathan Deer is a founding partner of Quantum Law Group LLP, a Los Angeles business and litigation boutique, and has tried cases for more than 30 years. His practice covers complex personal injury, catastrophic loss and insurance disputes against defendants with vastly greater resources. Deer won a jury verdict exceeding $5 million for a client struck by a driver who accelerated at him and fled, with the jury finding malice. He has prosecuted life insurers and brokers over premium finance schemes that trapped families in unaffordable policies, and he represents a family-owned hotel portfolio against a bank that retroactively declared defaults on a loan relationship exceeding $35 million. He produces continuing legal education programs for CEB and the Daily Journal named him a Top Plaintiff Lawyer in 2025.

