Partner

Quill & Arrow, LLP

Product Liability

Jonathan Shirian is a partner at Quill & Arrow, LLP, where he co-founded the firm and serves as managing partner. In a decade of practice, including seven years at the firm, he has built a team of lawyers and paralegal staff dedicated to securing the best outcome for every client. Shirian focuses on personal injury, where his coursework and extracurricular work built the qualitative and quantitative reasoning trial work demands. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from UCLA in 2013 and his Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School in 2016. He prides himself on attentive concern for his clients’ health and a big-hearted approach to working with the injured and their families, and is not afraid to put any case before a jury.