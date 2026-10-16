Associate Attorney

Soho Law Firm

Labor & Employment

Jose Hernandez is an employment attorney whose diverse legal background gives him a unique perspective in advocating for employees. Having represented both employers and employees in private practice and later served as in-house counsel, he understands how employers evaluate claims, conduct internal investigations, assess risk and make settlement decisions, allowing him to anticipate opposing strategy on behalf of his plaintiff-side clients. In 2026 alone, Hernandez has secured more than $2 million in settlements and consistently earns praise from clients for his personal investment in their cases. A former professional baseball player and a Major League Baseball agent, he also represents amateur and professional players, counseling high school and collegiate prospects through the MLB Draft and negotiating contracts for professional players.