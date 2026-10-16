Founding Attorney & CEO

Laurel Employment Law, APC

Labor & Employment

Founding Attorney and CEO of Laurel Employment Law, APC Joshua White launched the plaintiff-side employment firm in March 2024. He spent a decade as a general counsel and uses that knowledge of how employers defend claims to shape case strategy and negotiations across the firm’s docket. Since launch, Laurel attorneys have recovered tens of millions of dollars in discrimination, retaliation, disability and wage-and-hour cases. White personally resolved a sexual harassment case against a restaurant group for $350,000 after documenting the employer’s failure to act on complaints. He also secured $310,000 for an operations employee fired after reporting wage violations and a $295,000 prelitigation settlement for a nurse terminated after family leave. In two years, he has grown the remote-first firm to 30 attorneys and more than 2,000 active clients.

